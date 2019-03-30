Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone FINALLY To Romance In A Movie Together?

Finally, there’s good news for all the fans of the on-screen duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Yes, the buzz is that the beloved duo is coming together to spell the magic amongst the audience and this time not in the commercial advertisement but on the big screen.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the name of Deepika Padukone has been finalised to play the female lead in Luv Ranjan’s untitled action-thriller. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

Ranbir and Deepika were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, four years ago. A source close to the project stated, “She is currently busy with her first production, Chhapaak, being shot in the capital, while Ajay is wrapping up Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Ranbir is juggling Brahmastra and Shamshera. However, the film is likely to go on the floors only towards the year-end by which time they would have wrapped up their on-going commitments,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

Recently, Actors and former couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted greeting each other with hugs and goodbye kisses after an event here.

Deepika and Ranbir, who reunited for a commercial a few days ago, attended the event for the brand that they are endorsing together.

Their photographs after the event have surfaced online. In the viral photographs, the “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” stars can be seen bidding adieu to each other.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!