Ranbir Kapoor ADMITS Secretly Following Exes Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!

Ranbir Kapoor’s love life hasn’t been hidden from Bollywood lovers. No wonders that he dated the top-notch actresses, unfortunately, things didn’t work out that well. After Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif, the actor is currently dating the gorgeous Alia Bhatt and while the wedding rumours are rife, the actor in a recent event revealed that he secretly follows his exes.

At a recent event, when Ranbir was asked if he’s secretly on social media, he finally admitted that he is. Upon being asked which are the actors that he keeps a track on, he revealed that it is Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh! Now that is a big revelation. While we understand that he must follow Alia, we wonder why he still follows Kat & DP’s activities?

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently working on Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan & Alia, a fantasy drama which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Recently, Ranbir was in Berlin for a schedule of “Brahmastra“. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji shared a video of the actor’s “Shiva sessions” – his prep for his role in the fantasy adventure – and actress Alia Bhatt could be seen making a video on her phone.

“Shiva Sessions. Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on… and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey – Ido Portal. (Mre on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post…) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido,” Ayan captioned the post.

