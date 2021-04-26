Rakul Preet Singh Soaring The Temperature With Her Pink & Black Combo

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh looks dreamy in pink, in her new Instagram post on Saturday.

Rakul posted a string of pictures on Instagram, posing in a hot pink blouse with a long train, paired with black pants.

She captioned the image with two hot pink heart emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh’s date diary has been packed lately. She was seen alongside actor Arjun Kapoor in the latest music video “Dil hai deewana“, composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Darshan Raval and actress-turned-singer Zara Khan. The two actors are also set to appear in Kaashvi Nair’s OTT film “Sardar Ka Grandson”.

Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the campus comedy “Doctor G” and in Ajay Devgn’s thriller “Mayday”, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Her other upcoming films include Kamal Haasan’s “Indian 2” and Indra Kumar’s comedy “Thank God”, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

