Did Rakhi Sawant FINALLY Reveal Her Mysterious Husband Ritesh In This Video?

Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to stay in the news. From celebrating Karwa Chauth in the most hilarious way to always talking about her ‘invisible’ husband, Ritesh, Rakhi knows how to grab the attention on the internet. While we do love seeing her cry, laugh, make tiktok video on social media, what many people are missing is seeing her husband Ritesh with her.

Well, you might be in luck today because Rakhi might have just introduced the netizens to the love of her life, Ritesh in a new video. Yes, even we cannot believe it but spotting a mystery man on Rakhi’s recent Instagram post has us thinking if he is the one and only – her invisible husband.

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2020, Rakhi took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy new year. And here was the twist. The video featured a mystery man whom we have never seen before with Rakhi. The guy was dressed in tight neon T-shirt and black pants. He had long hair and was wearing big sunglasses in the video. He wished everyone a happy new year from Rakhi’s side.

As soon as Rakhi posted the video online, people speculated that the man was Ritesh. Rakhi made sure that people don’t think otherwise and posted a comment saying, “Thanks pastor robben 🌹🙏” But from the looks of the guy, many might not believe that he indeed is a pastor. Rakhi probably could have introduced her husband with a fake name as well. But who knows!

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant headlined the news for her response on the Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh & Farah Khan controversy. Rakhi could be seen uncontrollably sobbing as she sings ‘Hallelujah’. She added, “I love you god. Aaj mai bohot dukhi hu. Kuch log jo hai..wo parmeshwar ka majak udate hai, unke shabd Halleujah ka. Uska matlab hai ‘praise the lord’.. koi ganda word nai hota.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!