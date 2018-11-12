Rakhi Sawant Knocked Down In A Wrestling Ring & No, We’re NOT Kidding!

Queen of controversy, Rakhi Sawant, is known for her bold statements and outspoken nature. During the famous #MeToo campaign, she even slammed Tanushree Dutta for her allegations over the veteran actor, Nana Patekar, by stating them fake. Now after Tanushree-Nana episode, Rakhi is back in the news, and this time it’s related to wrestling.

Rakhi Sawant made an appearance in Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), held in Panchkula of Haryana. The actress was performing in the ring with a woman wrestler and then further she challenged the wrestler. A woman knocked out her in the ring, due to which she got her back injured and wasn’t able to stand in the ring.

Following her injury, a woman police officer and other lady wrestler took Rakhi out of the ring and was later hospitalized.

In February 2015, renowned Indian wrestler from WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), Khali, started this wrestling academy known as Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).

Recently after actress Tanushree Dutta opened about her #MeToo movement against Nana Patekar. Rakhi has been time and again hitting on Tanushree, sometimes calling her a lesbian and also alleged that Tanushree raped her. Further, the scandal queen filed a Rs 0.25 defamation case against the actress. And when asked about the defamation amount, she stated that she filed a defamation with such a low amount because it’s the actual worth of Tanushree.

Claiming that Tanushree Dutta has raped her, she said of possessing evidence and will come up at the right time with it, in front of the judge in the court.