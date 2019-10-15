Rajkummar Rao Buys A Harley Davidson Beast Worth Whopping 14.96 Lakhs

Rajkummar Rao is all set for the release of his next release Made In China alongside Mouni Roy. In the meantime, the actor has one more reason to celebrate as he has a new addition to his garage. The actor has bought a brand new Harley Davidson Fat Bob. The bike costs a whopping Rs 14.69 Lakh.

The actor is at the top of his game with back to back critically acclaimed performances and a good number of hits. Rajkummar who has been seen riding a two-wheeler in his film quite often if you have noticed will now be seen on streets of Mumbai riding his new beast. Harley Davidson on their official Twitter handle put up a picture of Raj sitting on his new bike and looking cool.

They captioned the tweet as, “We welcome @RajkummarRao to the Harley-Davidson family, and we’re sure that he’s going to enjoy cruising the road on his Harley-Davidson Fat Bob™. #HarleyDavidson #HarleyDavidsonIndia.”

We welcome @RajkummarRao to the Harley-Davidson family, and we’re sure that he’s going to enjoy cruising the road on his Harley-Davidson Fat Bob™. #HarleyDavidson #HarleyDavidsonIndia pic.twitter.com/QFdttQePpj — Harley-Davidson Ind (@HarleyIndia) October 14, 2019

Rajkummar’s Fat Bob is an updated version of series and has many new features. The black beast is a dream bike for many and the versatile actor now has it in his kitty.

Apart from Made in China, Rajkummar has both his hands full of films. The actor has The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha, Roohi Afza alongside Janhvi Kapoor and an untitled Anurag Basu project.

