Yesterday, the Kapoor family lost one of its senior members – veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor reportedly suffered a heart attack at home and was declared dead once taken to a hospital. While his last rites were conducted the previous evening, we now some details about the rituals that will follow.

As per a post by the late actor’s sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, a chautha ceremony will not be held in his memory. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle a while ago and released a statement reading, “Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too.”

Rajiv Kapoor, who is best known for playing the lead role in his Raj Kapoor’s last directorial venture, Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), will soon be seen on screen in a posthumous release. The actor’s comeback film, Toolsidas Junior, co-starring Sanjay Dutt will release this year. Rajiv was returning to the silver screen after 30 years with this Mridul directed sports drama.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker revealed his team had contacted the actor recently to set up his interviews for the film’s promotion. Adding to that, he said, “His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive.”

Rajiv Kapoor’s name has been attached to several films in different capacities like an actor, director and producer. After showing off his acting skills in Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983), Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985), Naag Nagin (1989) and more, he directed Prem Granth (1996) starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead. His produced many films including Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), Prem Granth and Henna (1991).

