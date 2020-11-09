Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj is no more. The actor who is known for his role as Chaitu Lal in Star Plus’ Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai posted the sad news on his Facebook account. What made it even more heartbreaking is that he lost his child on his birthday.

Rajeev shared a picture with Devraj on Facebook along with a heartfelt post. The text is sure to leave you in tears.

Rajeev Nigam captioned the post writing, “What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai…” (My son Devraj has left me today, without cutting my birthday cake. Who gives such a gift?).

In May 2018, Rajeev Nigam had spoken about his son Devraj’s health. Via a Facebook post, the comedian had revealed that his son is on the ventilator. At that time, Rajeev refrained from sharing the reason behind the hospitalisation. But reports state that Devraj’s health took a negative turn two years back when he returned home after playing and unexpectedly fainted.

This turn of events took a toll on Nigam’s professional life, especially after his son slipped into a coma. At that time, the actor was shooting for Star Plus’ Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai. He decided to put his career on the backburner and focus on his family, hence returning to his hometown to take care of his son.

In August this year, Rajeev who also lost his father earlier. Nigam’s fans offered their deepest condolences on the demise of his son.

Fans of the actor have taken to social media offering their condolences. One fan wrote, “Very sorry to hear this. My heartfelt condolences. May God give you and your family the strength you need to pass through this time. God bless his soul.” Another commented, “I am so very sorry to hear about your loss uncle. He was the cutest and sweetest kid. praying for him and you guys.”

Rajeev Nigam rose to fame with the stint in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was last seen in Har Shaakh Per Ullu Baithaa Hai.

