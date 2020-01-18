Raja Sagoo Is ‘Over The Moon’ By The Response For His Song Tik Tok In Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer

Comedian-singer Raja Sagoo says singing is his passion while comedy defines him. Sagoo’s new song “Tik Tok” features in Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film, “Happy Hardy And Heer“.

He has recorded the number with Himesh Reshammiya, Navraj Hans and Shannon K. Actor-composer-singer Himesh has written and composed the song.

“I am over the moon. I am flooded with phone calls and SMS-es ever since the song released. All I craved for was appreciation for my hard work. My beliefs are slowly but steadily turning into reality,” said Sagoo, about the song.

He added: “Doing good work is my only agenda. Success and praise will follow”.

About balancing comedy and singing, he said: “While singing is and will always be my passion, comedy defines me. I started my career as a comedian. It is comedy that gave a stage to showcase my talent of humour and singing. I owe a lot to comedy.”

Sagoo’s hits include “Sexy Jugni”, “Rehn De”, “The Khan Song”, “Banjo Ah Duniya Saari” and “Jaane kaise main”. He has also sung for films such as “Battalion 609 Se” and “Thoda lutf Thoda Ishq”.

While Sagoo has showcased his magic in many songs working with top names as Mika Singh and Himesh Reshammiya, he has proved his versatility singing romantic, peppy and sad numbers with equal ease.

On the comedy front, Raja Sagoo has carved his name in the winner’s trophy of “Comedy Circus 20-20” in 2009. He has also performed at IIFA Awards.

While he awaits the release of Himesh Reshammiya’s “Happy Hardy And Heer”, Sagoo is getting busy for a brilliant line of projects in pipeline.

