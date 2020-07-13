Radhika Madan Shows How Photoshoots Feel After A ‘Leg Day’

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan posted a hilarious new photograph showing what a photoshoot is like after a “leg day”.

Radhika Madan took to Instagram and shared a snapshot from a photo-shoot. She is seen bending down and holding her knee with one hand and one holding the wall.

In the image, she is seen dressed in jeans and a grey crop top.

“Photoshoot after leg day be like,” read her caption.

Radhika recently shared two pictures. The first image was a beautiful black and white one, but it was the second snapshot that caught the attention of fans.

In the second image, Radhika Madan professes her love for golgappas. “Eyes locked. Heart raced. Mind stopped. #kuchkuchhotahai #tumnahisamjhoge,” she captioned the image.

Radhika was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown. The film was the last movie of the late Irrfan Khan. The comedy revolves around the relationship between a single father, played by Irrfan, and his daughter, essayed by Radhika.

Radhika Madan will next be seen in the upcoming film romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan, and Sunny Kaushal. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

