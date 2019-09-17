Radhika Apte To Work With Charlie Hunnam In Apple TV+’s India-Set Shantaram

Apple TV+’s only international original – Shantaram – is an adaptation of Australian author Gregory David Roberts’ 2003 novel of the same name. The show has been the talk of the town since its announcement and people were eager to know which actors will be roped in for the role. It is learned that the team has reportedly found its cast at last. Radhika Apte, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam and Richard Roxburgh have been tapped for pivotal roles in the series.

Sharing the news on her social media page, Radhika shared a news piece by Deadline and captioned the post as, “So excited to finally share this news!!” Radhika will be essaying the role of an Indian journalist named Kavita. Check out the post right here:

Similar to her role in Sacred Games, Radhika’s character Kavita is a driven journalist looking for answers while Charlie will portray a convicted Australian bank robber Lindsay Ford. Richard will play the role of an Australian Federal Police Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingalem.

According to news reports in Deadline, Shantaram will start filming in October in Australia and India. The makers are looking for a 2020 release for the show. The report also suggested that Justin Kurzel will direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode Shantaram series. Apple TV+ launches on November 1 worldwide with nine series and will add more every month.

