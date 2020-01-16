Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Singer Arjun Kanungo EXCITED To Make His Acting Debut With Salman Khan’s Film

After ending 2019 on a blockbuster note, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film boasts of an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani but it looks like a new actor is all set to join the team. Famous for his songs like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, singer Arjun Kanungo is quite excited to mark his debut with Bhai’s film.

The debutant actor himself confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun revealed that he is quite excited to be a part of a film that stars Salman Khan. He said that he is quite grateful to Salman that he chose him to be a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While Arjun Kanungo’s fans were waiting to see him on the big screen for quite a long time now, the singer says that he was waiting for the right script to come his way and is looking forward to Radhe.

In his Instagram post, the actor wrote, “First big drop of 2020! You will see me acting in #Radhe this Eid!! A huge huge thank you to the amazing @beingsalmankhan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity ❤️ New year, new goals!”

Talking to HT about this new venture, the 29-year-old singer said, “I’m quite excited about the role. Salman Bhai felt I should be acting more, and chose me for a part in the film. It’s completely his vision for me. It means a lot to me that he is giving me a chance.”

Arjun said that bagging this role was the “stuff of the legends” for him.“I haven’t been so excited about something in a long time. To work on a project as big as this and with megastars like Salman Bhai is a dream come true. I haven’t been able to sleep on most nights since we started filming,” added the Baaki Baatein Peena Baad singer.

On being asked about why he was so late to join the acting industry, Arjun said, “I was waiting for the right role. I’m in no hurry. I believe the universe gives you what you settle for. With this project, I felt it was the right time and the right character to make my debut.”

He added, ” The character I play in Radhe is nuanced. The script is great. Prabhudheva sir is directing it, and my character is an important one, and also a difficult one. I’m happy that I was considered for the role. All I’m going to say is that people are going to be surprised to see me in a character like this. It’s not the way they’re used to seeing me.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and is set to release on Eid 2020. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and the fans are quite excited to see what happens when these two megastars battle it out on at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!