Radhe Title Song Poster: Salman Khan's Look Is Full Of Swag & Fans Can't Keep Calm For Tomorrow!

The wait for the release of the title track of Radhe will be over soon. The song is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 5 and Salman Khan Films have released a new poster, giving a glimpse of the most awaited song of the film. As is the case with most Bhaijaan films, title tracks tend to be chartbusters and set records, and the audience has similar expectations from Radhe title track as well.

The trailer of the film gave a brief glimpse into the track which caught the attention of all. Composed by Sajid – Wajid, the song has vocals by Sajid and has been choreographed by Mudassar Khan. The song is upbeat, catchy, one of those which deserve to be played on loop. The poster features Salman Khan looking dapper and exudes the characteristic Salman Khan swag which is much loved. With the release of the track just a day away, the anticipation around the song is massive.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

