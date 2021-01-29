Singer Harshdeep Kaur on Thursday released her new single, which she calls extremely soulful.

Titled “Behaal”, the Punjabi track draws sounds from electro, folk and pop music. The number is sung by Harshdeep and Goldie Sohel, who has also composed it.

“While it is a soft dance track, ‘Behaal’ is extremely soulful and melody-based. We used different folk instruments like morchang and rabab along with mandolin and electric guitar, which is the reason behind the earthy yet glossy sound of this track. This song is sure to win hearts as it is extremely catchy and beautifully produced,” said Harshdeep, known for Bollywood hits like “Katiya Karun” and “Dilbaro”.

Her new track speaks of a girl’s journey where she chooses love above all.

“I’m honoured to have collaborated with one of the most soulful singers Harshdeep Kaur. With the production and arrangement, we’ve tried something new. There are diverse sounds of electro, folk and pop,” said Goldie.

