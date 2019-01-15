“Producers Did The Right Thing By Removing Rajkumar Hirani’s Name From Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”: Apurva Asrani

After taking a nosedive for some period of time, #MeToo movement has suddenly shaken the entire Indian film industry with a fresh allegation. Recently, director Rajkumar Hirani got accused by a woman working in his team, for sexual harassment. While many big Bollywood celebrities are tight-lipped on the issue, the film editor-writer Apurva Asrani has commented about the controversy.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, film editor-writer Apurva Asrani supported the claims of the woman and said he believes in her and not in Rajkumar Hirani. “I choose to believe the young lady as it takes much courage to speak up against such a powerful filmmaker and then risk being boycotted by the film industry,” as stated by Apurva.

He further added, “I think the producers did the right thing by removing Mr Hirani’s name from the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga posters and promos. This is something the Phantom producers had failed to do after allegations against Vikas Behl came to light”.

Actor Arshad Warsi, one half of the indomitable Munna-Circuit duo of Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai series, says it is wrong to jump to conclusions about the filmmaker as a #MeToo story has emerged against him.

Arshad said that he has never seen even one thing wrong with the filmmaker.

Asked about a woman’s allegation that Hirani sexually assaulted her during the shoot of Sanju, Arshad told IANS, “For me, to pass any sort of judgement or come to a conclusion is absolutely wrong because I don’t know exactly about the case. I don’t know how much truth is there or how credible this accusation is. Has the proper investigation been done? I don’t know about all that”.

