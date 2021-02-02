Actor Priyanshu Painyuli learnt the Kutchi language from the locals during the shoot of the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in Rann of Kutch, and says it was fun to pick up something new.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Painyuli plays Taapsee Pannu’shusband in this upcoming sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Advertisement

“I have shot for ‘Extraction’ in Ahmedabad before but Kutchi is a whole new dialect that sounds like a new language altogether. I was intrigued and then talking to friends from the local crew, I thought of it as a great chance to pick up something new,” Priyanshu Painyuli said.

“I am an army kid, so moving places, moving cities, learning new things has always been a way of life. It’s ingrained in me. I never leave an opportunity for a new learning. I am so glad I am here and I hope by the team we leave I have learned at least the basic pleasantry,” Priyanshu Painyuli added.

A couple of days ago, Priyanshu Painyuli opened up about shooting for two different characters simultaneously. He said, “It’s the most challenging time for me as an actor, because everyday I find myself in the emotional zone of a different character.”

Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role as a runner from Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Part Of The Global PUMA Family, Features On Their Instagram Handle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube