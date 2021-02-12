Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently turned author and released her memoir ‘Unfinished’. In her book, the actress opened up about her journey from winning Miss World in 2000 to becoming a global icon. She also shared how came to Hollywood from Bollywood.

The White Tiger actress and Nick Jonas are one of the power couples of Hollywood. They got married in 2018 and the two never shied away from expressing love for each other on social media. The two often share lovey-dovey pics on social media setting couple-goals for netizens.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an interesting anecdote from days before her marriage to Nick Jonas in her memoir ‘Unfinished’. She revealed that she once sent her security guy to spy on Nick Jonas when he took her mother out for lunch without her, reports Sputnik News.

The incident was from Nick’s visit to India in June 2018 when the two began dating. Priyanka couldn’t keep calm about Nick’s first meeting with her mother. She explained how it was a big step for her in the relationship and he was unsure about what the two would talk about or if the meeting would turn out to be awkward.

In her book, she wrote, “I zipped right into worrying mode…That afternoon, I sat in a meeting surrounded by 20 people and couldn’t stop wondering what Nick and my mom were doing at that very moment”. And so she sent a member of her security team to go and take photos of them so she could analyse their body language.

“Unable to take the suspense any longer, I sent a member of my security team out to take pictures of them at the restaurant they’d gone to – OK, to spy on them – so I could study their body language using my ‘Quantico’ skills”, Priyanka wrote in the book.

Priyanka Chopra added, “I sent my security guy and I was like, ‘Why don’t you just go to the hotel and just call me from there?’ And he goes to the hotel and he calls me from there and I was like, ‘Take your camera out and take a picture of where they are and send it to me.'” The security personal obliged and didn’t ask further questions.

Later when the Quantico actress revealed it to her husband Nick Jonas, he was ‘unfazed by it’.

