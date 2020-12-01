Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas took to social media to express love for each other, on their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” Nick posted on Instagram along with their photos from their white wedding ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra replied to his post saying: “I love you meri jaan.”

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to post a photo of them walking hand in hand and captioned it: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/mhCTe19TyV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2020

The two have often shown their romantic side on social media.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of photographs of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick, whom she married over multiple ceremonies in India in December 2018.

The actress is currently shooting for “Text For You“, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Also recently the trailer of her upcoming film We Can Be Heroes released and fans cannot wait for it to release.

