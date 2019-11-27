Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘Almost Anniversary’ Gift For Nick Jonas Is PAWdorable

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are super busy setting new couple goals every day. While the couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 1, Priyanka gave her husband a pre-anniversary gift and it has to be the most adorable one. PeeCee gifted Nick a Geman Shepard and below is all you need to know.

Priyanka Chopra was away from Nick for a brief period as she made a visit to India to finish her work commitments. The actress was busy shooting The White Tiger and meanwhile made appearances here and there.

Now, wrapping up the work, the actress went back to Nick planning a huge surprise. Priyanka gifted Nick a puppy and the two took to Instagram announce the same. While Nick wrote, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka reposted the picture and video and wrote, “so much cute in the same frame. 😂🐶❤ happy almost anniversary baby.” The couple is so happy that they even named the puppy Gino and he now has his own Instagram page.





For the unversed, Priyanka is a pet mom already to a cute dog named Diana. We have seen her accompany the global icon at several occasions and Priyanka has even taken her to a few chat shows!

