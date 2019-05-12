Priyanka Chopra Is Eager To Be A Mother; Wishes Of Starting A Family With Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is looking forward to starting a family with Nick Jonas, her husband of five months. The 36-year-old talked about her holiday plans with her mother and Nick’s, and was asked if she herself was looking forward to becoming a mother someday.

“Yeah. Always. I’ve always wanted to,” Priyanka told eonline.com. “I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen.”

In October, two months before her and Nick’s wedding, Priyanka had said: “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!'”

Priyanka and Nick, 26, wed in her native India in December. They had first sparked romance rumours when they posed for photos together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala.

The two returned to the annual star-studded fashion event earlier this month. In an interview on Thursday, Priyanka said she and Nick consult with each other on their outfits in general.

“I definitely ask his opinion. I think he’s extremely stylish and his choices of clothes are so great and I love a man who’s well turned out,” she said.

“My (late) father was that, always well turned out, like took care of himself, and that shows that you care about your wife!” she said.

“It really does. Do it for your wives, guys. Take care of yourselves. I love that about Nick.”

“So whenever I’m stuck between a choice of two shoes or like, what jewellery or how I want to style something, I always ask him,” she continued.

She specifically calls him.

“He doesn’t ask me as much. Nick buys me stuff all the time, he really does. He bought me this really cute Dior dress…it was like in my anticipation of summer. I like when he dresses me, he’s very chic.”

