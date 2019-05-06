Priyanka Chopra Already Has A Bedtime Story For Her Kids – ‘How I Met Your Father’; See PICTURE!

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas already has an epic love story lined up for her future children with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

With the annual Met Gala happening on Monday, Priyanka, 36, expressed some nostalgia when she shared a set of photographs of her and Nick, 26, from the 2017 ball on her Instagram, reports people.com.

Priyanka says she will definitely tell her and Nick’s future children about their Met Gala love story.

It was in 2017 at the Met Gala that Priyanka and Nick walked a red carpet together for the first time.

“The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I ‘Met’ your father,” she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.

The quote is a nod to the hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”, in which a father recounts he and his wife’s love story to their two children.

Priyanka and Nick weren’t an official couple when they posed together on the red carpet that year, but the photographs sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the two.

Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December last year with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!