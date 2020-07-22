Actress Preity Zinta has resumed shooting post COVID-19 lockdown.

Preity shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actress is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.

“Back on a show — post Covid tests, masks and hand sanitizers,” Preity Zinta wrote in one video.

However, Preity did not share what she was shooting for.

Recently, Preity shared a picture along with her husband Gene Goodenough. In the Instagram post, she is leaning on hubby’s shoulder.

On Bollywood front, Preity Zinta in her acting career spanning over 2 decades has acted in 40 plus movies. The actress has shared the same screen space with the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and various other biggies from the Hindi film industry.

Preity Zinta was last seen on the big screen in 2018 released action-drama Bhaiaji Super-hit opposite Sunny Deol in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!