Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo Selected For Screening At Berlin Film Festival

The Indian film “Eeb Allay Ooo” has been selected for the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, to be screened in the Panorama Section.

The film is directed by Prateek Vats had its world premiered at Pingyao International Film Festival in China. It also won the Golden Gateway award at the MAMI film festival, Mumbai.

The movie is about a Bihari migrant who is hired as a monkey repeller by NDMC.

“Eeb Allay Ooo” had its Indian Premiere in MAMI competing against eight other films.

The film marks the debut of Shwetaabh Singh as a producer. An Elated Singh said: “Content is not the king, the names attached are not the king. But, when it comes to cinema, it is the treatment that is the king. I believe, with the right treatment you could even raise mediocre content to the brilliant cinema. With ‘Eeb Allay Ooo’, the story and concept were already good; the treatment just took this film to another level. I hope to garner the same love at Berlin Film festival as we have so far.”

Some of the popular Bollywood movies screened at the Panorama Section at the Berlin Film festival include “Gully Boy” (2019), “Sairat” (2016), “Highway” (2014), and “Kai Po Che” (2013).

