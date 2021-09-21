Advertisement

Actress Pranutan Bahl’s recent digital release ‘Helmet’ has sailed through well and recieved a positive response. The best response, however, that the actress got was from her father and actor Mohnish Bahl.

‘Helmet’, which released earlier this month, stars Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan in lead roles and talks about normalising the topic of buying condoms.

Sharing her father’s reaction, Pranutan says: “Dad loved the movie. The first thing he said after watching the film was that he’s really proud of my choices and he loved how wholesome this movie is. He felt that ‘Helmet‘ is a complete package which has fun, comedy and an important message.”

“Watching him feel proud and impressed gives me the push to keep picking offbeat topics which I feel can make a difference,” she says.

