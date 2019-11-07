Post Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar Signs Another Action-Packed Entertainer; Charging Whopping 100 Crore?

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the demand of filmmakers to the fullest, and the proof of it is his choc-o-bloc schedule. There’s Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey already in the pipeline, but clearly, the actor isn’t ready to stop! Now, if recent reports are to believed, Khiladi Kumar is reuniting with the Airlift producer, Nikkhil Advani, for an action-packed entertainer.

Yes, you heard it right! As per recent reports flowing in, Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with Vashu Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani for an action entertainer. A source close to Bollywood Hungama has revealed all the details as, “This movie will be a mix of all Akshay, Vashu and Nikkhil’s style of filmmaking – action, emotion and entertainment. Akshay’s next with Vashu and Nikkhil will also be hard-core, action drama which is said to be inspired from a real-life incident. Akshay is on a roll with his last releases including Mission Mangal and the latest blockbuster Housefull 4, so charging a whopping amount is fair considering his market value and box-office appeal. This film has him essaying a role which his fans love him the most – the protagonist on a mission. A large amount of the movie may be shot in London and it’s a big budget extravaganza shot in international locales.”

Furthermore, to how it all happened, the source further revealed, “Akshay and Vashu have been in talks for quite some time to do a movie together while Nikkhil was looking for a good script for Akshay, post Airlift. Nikkhil, Akshay and Vashu coming together in one movie means the merging of three super brands – Nikkhil is also on a career-high with his movies like Satyameva Jayate and Batla House doing excellent business at the box-office and his next Marjaavaan is carrying very good reports. Akshay is said to have given his nod to the movie after getting more than Rs. 100 crore for it, thus making him the highest-paid star in Bollywood. They are also in talks with a few of Bollywood’s top actresses to play the female lead opposite Akshay.”

