Post Back To Back Successes, Ayushmann Khurrana Hikes His Fee Three Times?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most bankable names in the industry. The actor had back to back hit films and is currently is riding high on the success of his last film Bala. His previous offering – Dream Girl, Article 15, Andhadhun were also a massive hit at the box office. The actor has a string of successes to hail about and with that Ayushmann is said to have hiked his fees as well.

Earlier, reports suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana has hiked his remuneration by something as huge as 500%. The actor who used to get 2 crores per project was demanding 10 crores per project. Now, the latest buzz is that he has hiked his fee by three-time now.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Bala star has hiked his price three times and the industry personnel feel that he deserves it. Given his history of back to back successful films so far, the actor has proved his mettle and he totally deserves what he demands for. The actor has an interesting lineup of films and the audience is looking forward to see him on the big screen.

Earlier a source had revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Ayushmann is the most bankable and saleable star in today’s times with his medium-budget movies carrying a higher profit percentage than big-budget entertainers with top heroes. He is the most dependable actor today in the film industry and a producer and director’s delight.”

The source further added, “Ayushmann is professional and like a chameleon when it comes to acting out his roles and this has won over many hearts in the BO and among the audience. His choice of cinema has been excellent. With big brands also lining up to sign him over the last year, hiking his fee for movies is but natural in the course of his career, which is being handled by YRF’s talent management team.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film will hit the big screens in April 2020.

