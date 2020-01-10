Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s NEW Single ‘Na Ja Tu’ To Release Tomorrow!

Age is just a number and Dhvani Bhanushali at 21 has proved it with her achievements. In the last one year, Dhvani has broken several records and given the industry quite a few chartbusters. The young singer’s voice is not only appreciated when she gets us grooving on dance party tracks but also is soft melodious romantic numbers effectively.

With songs like Leja Re, Vaaste, Dilbar, Bekhayali acoustic, Psycho Saiyaan, Sauda Khara Khara and others under her kitty, Dhvani is undoubtedly India’s young pop sensation. In the last 8 months her songs have garnered over 1 billion views & her last single Vaaste is the only song from India that’s featured in YouTube’s Top 10 songs of the world and is also the most liked video in the world with over 5.8 million likes.

What’s more? After the super successful Vaaste, that Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced last year, Dhvani, who’s a T-Series artist is back with a new sad romantic song, Na Ja Tu, which has been shot at exotic locations of our very own Gujarat in Bhuj, Rann of Kutch, Mandvi beach and the Mandvi air strip.

The song, typically a differently treated heartbreak number, encapsulates the journey of two people who fall in love as kids and have the same ambition. But there is a twist in this fairy tale and what comes next is something that you need to watch out for.

We’re sure the lovely foot-tapping track will provide the perfect medicine for all wounded hearts and will define the new age break ups. As for Dhvani, she is all set to perform the song for the very first time at the Guuravvanta Gujarati Awards & it seems she has yet another chartbuster on the way!

Na Ja Tu releases tomorrow.

