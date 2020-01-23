Amidst the country-wide political row, we witnessed many Bollywood celebrities’ name being dragged in the controversies as well. The latest addition to this was Naseeruddin Shah’s comments on Anupam Kher. The veteran actor questioned Anupam Kher’s stand on the current situation and called him a clown for supporting the BJP government.

Naseeruddin Shah had said, “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Politician Swaraj Kaushal Extends Support To Anupam Kher: "Naseeruddin Shah Married Outside His Religion, No One Ever Said A Word"
Politician Swaraj Kaushal Supports Anupam Kher, Says “Naseeruddin Shah Married Outside His Religion & No One Ever Said A Word”

Anupam Kher decided not to keep quiet about the issue and gave it back to him by posting a video on Twitter. In the video, the actor said, “Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company.”

Kher added, “None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don’t realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong.”

Post this tweet, late politician Sushma Swaraj’s husband, lawyer Swaraj Kaushal too reacted to Naseeruddin’s comments and took Anupam’s side. He posted a series of tweet slamming the actor for his harsh comments. He began by saying, “Mr.Naseeruddin Shah: I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi,” and went on to praise the couple.

In his video, Anupam Kher had also said that Naseeruddin Shah criticising him might make him relevant in the news for a few days and he’s more than happy to give him that fame. He further stated, “And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out