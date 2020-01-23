Politician Swaraj Kaushal Supports Anupam Kher, Says “Naseeruddin Shah Married Outside His Religion & No One Ever Said A Word”

Amidst the country-wide political row, we witnessed many Bollywood celebrities’ name being dragged in the controversies as well. The latest addition to this was Naseeruddin Shah’s comments on Anupam Kher. The veteran actor questioned Anupam Kher’s stand on the current situation and called him a clown for supporting the BJP government.

Naseeruddin Shah had said, “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Anupam Kher decided not to keep quiet about the issue and gave it back to him by posting a video on Twitter. In the video, the actor said, “Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company.”

Kher added, “None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don’t realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong.”

Post this tweet, late politician Sushma Swaraj’s husband, lawyer Swaraj Kaushal too reacted to Naseeruddin’s comments and took Anupam’s side. He posted a series of tweet slamming the actor for his harsh comments. He began by saying, “Mr.Naseeruddin Shah: I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi,” and went on to praise the couple.

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah : I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi. pic.twitter.com/NLjY140k1H — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Anupam is an honest, upright and a self made man. I saw Kirron on stage when she did "Desire under the Elms" in 1971. She was an ace Badminton player. I think she was India Champion. She is M.A (English literature) First Class First. So was her sister Kanwal Thakur Singh. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

She was definitely India Badminton Champion and M.A.(Political Science) First Class First. The family – Ohh ! what a family ! Her father was a distinguished army officer. They were one of the illustrious and richest families of the City. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

The city knew Kirron. She walked in beauty. The bards composed poetry for her. Anupam was an accomplished Actor. When he would go up the stage, the audience was transformed into another world. He was a star, but down to earth. I know many people of his time. The stardom — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

did not go to his head. My friend Anang and Chitra Desai who got to know them later tell me about him. The man has not forgotten his roots. He has not left his people. His family has a home in Srinagar. They are not able to live there because Kashmiri Pandits were hounded out — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

of Kashmir. Is he not entitled to weep out his pain ? What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have ? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher ? You are sadly mistaken. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah, you are an ungrateful man. This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt.General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

than an equal opportunity. Yet you are unhappy. You speak of apathy and discrimination. When you do all the blabbering, it is your 'conscience'. When Anupam speaks his pain on being declared homeless in his own country, it is 'psychophancy'. You are being thankless to the — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

country that gave you everything. Kirron has been twice elected as a Member of Parliament. Anupam is a star in his own right. Look at his response. It is that of a gentleman. When you spoke, you looked small and petty. Suffice it to say that your anger is your frustration. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

"Naseeruddin Shah ! Bs, tumhare shabd ab meri maan ki maryada ko paar kr chuke hain…"https://t.co/uJxfBZncgg — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

In his video, Anupam Kher had also said that Naseeruddin Shah criticising him might make him relevant in the news for a few days and he’s more than happy to give him that fame. He further stated, “And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!