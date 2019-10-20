PM Narendra Modi Meets Bollywood; Poses For Selfie With Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor & Others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Bollywood stars has become a frequent affair. Earlier this year, PM Modi invited celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt amongst others for an annual meeting where he discussed important with the dignitaries. Modi invited the stars yet again and shared a happy selfie with the Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor as well this time.

The meeting was held to discuss actions to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The meeting was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.

The stars were also quick enough to take a selfie with the powerhouse. In frame were Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Jacquline Fernandez, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the PM, Ekta Kapoor captioned her image as, “Women in film with the honourable visionary.”

Megastars Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma, Anand L Rai were also clicked with the PM as they socialised with him. SRK tweeted his photo with Aamir and the PM and said, “Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also, the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!”

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

PM was quick enough to tweet about the meeting and thank all the Bollywood celebs who came to meet him and discuss future possibilities. The official PMO Twitter posted, “It was a wonderful interaction, says @aamir_khan, A great way to involve everyone, says @iamsrk. Two top film personalities talk about the meeting with PM @narendramodi. Watch this one… “

It was a wonderful interaction, says @aamir_khan. A great way to involve everyone, says @iamsrk. Two top film personalities talk about the meeting with PM @narendramodi. Watch this one… pic.twitter.com/hzhJsKDqsG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

Modi too shared a few snippets from the meeting to appreciate the suggestions gives by the people in the industry. He wrote, “He took to Twitter to appreciate the suggestions gives by the people in the industry.’

Modi is quite close to the people in the industry. He even gave an hour-long informal interview to Khiladi Akshay Kumar where he talked about his mother, the trending trolls and other things in his life.

