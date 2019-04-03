PM Narendra Modi Biopic POSTPONED! Gets A New Release Date

It seems the troubles for PM Narendra Modi’s biopic will not settle any time soon. The movie has been postponed and gets a new release date. Starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, the movie was recently in the controversy when veteran lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer slammed the makers to use their names.

As per the reports published in Bollywood Hungama, the movie will now release on 12th October (i.e. the next week). The reason mentioned in the report is the delay caused by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). It’s also been said that the movie was supposed to get the certificate today but it failed due to certain circumstances.

Ssingh has worn several hats — as the producer, creative director, singer and also the one who came up with the story — for the movie.

He has sung Namo Namo, which has rap by Party G. It is a tribute to Modi and his efforts towards a better India. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming India’s Prime Minister. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film will now hit the theatres on April 12

