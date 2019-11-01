The nation’s heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan is currently on a roll with all of his projects. With each film, Kartik has impressed the audiences and he has become everyone’s favourite.

The actor today teased his fans with a quirky poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring his character Chintu Tyagi. Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Kartik wrote, “#ChintuTyagi aaaaaaa rahe hain !! #PatiPatniAurWoh.” The film is all set to release on December 6, 2019. Well, it will be interesting to enter the world of Chintu Tyagi. We can’t really wait for the trailer to come out now.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and BR Films, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the pivotal roles.

Apart from PPAW, Kartik also has a lot to look forward to. He will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s #Aajkal with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.

