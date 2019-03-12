Parineeti Chopra Spills The Beans About Her ‘Mr. Right’ And Marriage Plans!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar, says that she isn’t in a hurry to get married. Though she believes in the idea of marriage, but she isn’t thinking about right now.

Recently, we met Parineeti for an interview where she said that even after watching her Mimi Didi getting married (Priyanka Chopra), she will take more 5-6 years to get married.

Ask her about why her love life has always been under wraps and all her contemporaries including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot recently, when can we see her do the same, she said, “Toh unse mera kya lena dena yaar? Woh kare jo karna hai unko. (What has that to do with my life? They can do whatever they want). Currently, I have no plans, I don’t think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I’m ready for it which is not today. I’m not thinking about all that today.”

When asked if Parineeti was inspired by Priyanka’s fairytale wedding, she laughed, “Usne khud 36 pe shaadi ki hai! Usne jaise badi jaldi kar li (Laughs). Mere paas abhi 6 saal hai atleast.” (She got married at 36. As if she tied the knot in a hurry! Now, even I have six years for it.)”

The Namaste England actress also revealed that she has no pressure from her family to settle down. “The family of Chopras na, they are a very cool family. I just want to tell you, if you ever meet my family, hypothetically, you will see you will see that they are actually is a family of achievers. Like even my eldest cousin is not married. Mimi Didi is actually the first girl and the eldest girl to get married in our family. I have 14 cousins, only two are married. And all of us are their 30s, nobody’s married. So that’s the kind of family we are!” she added.

“Our own parents tell us, marriage is not the thing. Do whatever you want. travel with them, live with them. Whatever you want to do, find the correct person. If you want to get married, then get married, just be happy with that guy. That’s the more important thing that our family teaches our kids,” she said.

“Don’t come under this pressure of getting married. Find the right person, who’s not going to cheat on you, who’s going to be loyal and who’s going to keep you happy. If at 51, you feel you want to marry this person then do it, otherwise, don’t get married. Just have the right person because a lot of people are married and they are not happy. So how does marriage decide happiness?” she said, adding that when she finds her Mr. Right, she will “be the first person to get married as I love the idea of marriage”.

Further on being asked if she has found her Mr Right, she dodged, “I don’t know! (Smiles).”

