Parineeti Chopra Finally Breaks Silence On Losing Out Piku To Deepika Padukone

Parineeti Chopra who had her own share of success and struggles in the industry recently revealed that she regrets losing Piku to Deepika Padukone. The talented actress who recently made an appearance at Neha Dhupia’s chat show along with her best friend Sania Mirza revealed that she couldn’t be a part of Piku even though she didn’t turn it down and she regrets it.

“I didn’t really turn down the film… there was a confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn’t happen, so it was my loss.” she said.

Notably, Parineeti Chopra remained absent at big screen for 3 years after the release of her 2014 film Kill Dil. Piku released in 2015 and Pari was missed in a period of 2014-2017. In 2017, she came back with Meri Pyaari Bindu and kissed the success with Golmaal Again.

Parineeti will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor and Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if she will share advice for Arjun, she said, “I cannot tell Arjun anything. Woh apni life ka malik hai. Wo jo karta hai, he does it when he wants to do it. (He is the owner of his own life. What he does, he does when he wants to do it)”

When asked to share some gyaan (knowledge) for her single co-stars, she suggested them to look for a permanent girlfriend, “I think both of them are not really in the space to commit right now so they should continue what they’re doing and when they’re ready, they should only have a permanent girlfriend. I know them, and I speak to them about these things.”

She further gave a piece of advice regarding marriage pressure, “I would say this to Sid and Adi also, do it when you’re ready. Don’t do it just because everybody else is.”

