Pankaj Tripathi: “Promoting Hindi Language Is My Duty”

Pankaj Tripathi says he is a Hindi cinema actor so, promoting Hindi language is his duty.

“Being a responsible citizen of India and coming from a Hindi medium school, I believe it’s my responsibility and duty to teach and correct Hindi. While shooting for Shakeela biopic, my director Indrajit Lankesh used to tell me to speak in Hindi with him so that his Hindi could improve,” Pankaj said in a statement.

“Generally, I don’t use common Hindi words while communicating. I use a bit difficult Hindi words on set. Crew members often used to ask me the meaning of those Hindi words. They were excited to learn meaning of new Hindi words. It wasn’t difficult communicating with Bengaluru crew members on sets of Shakeela biopic. I am a Hindi cinema actor, promoting Hindi language is my duty,” he added.

The film is based on south Indian glamour actress Shakeela.