Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt-Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat is picking up the heat with just a day left for its release. Being a periodic drama based on the renowned battle fought at Panipat, the movie buffs are quite enticed to watch it on the big screen. While the movie is all set to witness its fate tomorrow, firebrand and mass political figure, Raj Thackeray has urged all the citizens to watch this Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

Panipat features Arjun Kapoor as Peshwa Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali. The movie dictates the story of the third battle of Panipat between Maratha army led by Sadashiv Rao and the invader Aghan King Abdali.

Raj Thackeray who is the chief of political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), explained the importance of the movie which narrates the fighting spirit of Marathas and their march towards the Attock city of Pakistan.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Apart from Raj, Bollywood stars too are talking about this epic periodic drama.

Yesterday, Aamir Khan conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film’s cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

“Dear Ashutosh Gowariker, Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Kriti Sanon and you, all the very best for ‘Panipat’. May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more,” he tweeted.

Aamir worked with Ashutosh in “Lagaan“, the film that was nominated at the 2002 Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category.

Responding to Aamir’s tweet, Ashutosh thanked Aamir in Punjabi style, as the latter essays a Sikh in his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

