Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor: ” Success & Failure Are Not Defined By Friday Alone”

Arjun Kapoor made a powerful debut with the film Ishaqzaade and since then, he has been a part of several interesting films. From action films to romantic dramas, the actor was always open to exploring.

This year, he experimented in her career by doing a period drama ‘Panipat‘ which is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film received mixed response but has failed to impress the audience.

In an interview with PTI, Arjun Kapoor revealed the reason why he agreed to do Panipat. He said, “It’s a privilege to have the right to choose. I could get typecast in the early parts of my career just as an action hero but I wanted to do all kinds of film also because there was a greed to learn from different people.”

The actor added, “Panipat came to me at a point where I wanted to do such a film because it’s a genre that I always wanted to explore. Without caring about what people will say, I just jumped on to the film.”

Not just Panipat, even his last two releases – Namaste England and India’s Most Wanted failed to impress people. About success and failure, the 2 States actor said, “Success and failure are not defined by Friday alone that’s a misconception. I am running my house I have x number of people working along with me, who are doing well because I am doing well. Because of me many houses, many kids (are) getting an education. To whatever degree, my life is a success because I have been able to positively affect the near and dear ones around me in a good way.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!