Panga: Here’s Why Pankaj Tripathi Walked Out The Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming sports drama, Panga, spearheaded by Kangana Ranaut has struck the right chords with the audience ever since its trailer is out. But a certain section of the viewers were quick to notice the absence of celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi from the trailer. And the mystery behind the Mirzapur actor’s absence has finally been solved.

For the unversed, Pankaj Tripathi was officially announced as one of the cast members of Panga. The actor was supposed to join the rest of the films cast for their Bhopal schedule. But Pankaj Tripathi has now backed out of the film due to the unavailability of dates.

A certain source close to these developments has revealed, “Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari [director] was keen to have Pankaj sir on board. She had approached him to play a crucial character, and he, too, had given his nod. Pankaj sir was expected to join the team in the Bhopal schedule in February. However, he already had his plate full with Mirzapur 2, Kagaz, ’83, Ludo, Mimi and Kargil Girl. So, he decided to bow out of the movie.”

Meanwhile, Mid-Day has also quoted Pankaj Tripathi himself saying that he did want to be a part of Panga and it was indeed sad that things din’t work out. “At that time, I was shooting for Kagaz, which is produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Satish Kaushik. It would have been great to do Panga, but unfortunately, the dates didn’t work out.”

On the professional front, Tripathi’s Mirzapur 2 is currently is the most anticipated project among both fans and critics. On the other hand, Panga is slated to release on the 24th January, 2020.

The film also features Richa Chaddha and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

