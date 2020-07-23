Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious project, Paani, is once again grabbing all the talks post Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. The project was in the development since long but eventually, it got shelved. But did you know, much before Sushant, Hrithik Roshan and Kristen Stewart were linked to the project? Read on to know more.

Yes, the names of Hrithik Roshan and Kristen Stewart were doing the rounds for Paani, much before it was offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. While many might be aware that Hrithik was almost on board for the film, Kristen’s name would have come as surprise to many.

Speaking about Hrithik’s association with Paani, Shekhar Kapur had written a big explanation on his blog. He had quoted, “Which Director in his right mind would ever give up a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan? He has been one of the most exciting actors in Hindi Cinema for a long time. And a huge star to boot. And years ago, as I sat down to write Paani, I had one image in mind to play the male lead. Hrithik Roshan. The character I described in the script was completely Hrithik. His manner, his inner world, his conflicts…were all Hrithik. I sat with AR Rahman and as we composed music together, I always would ask him to imagine Hrithik,” reports India Today.

Shekhar Kapur continued, “But then the years passed. I got involved with Hollywood. Other projects ensnared me away from the project that was my deepest passion…Paani. And as the years passed, and the script kept evolving.. changing. And Hrithik changed to…To what Hrithik is today. The Super Hero. The man who is the protector, the man who can take on the world single handedly. The man who knows he can take on the world singlehandedly. Hrithik evolved into Krish. And I realized I had left it too late…So while I lost the chance to cast Hrithik in Paani, I hope that he would still agree to be in one of my next film,”

Speaking about Kristen Stewart’s name getting linked up with the project, Kapur had tweeted, “Kristen Stewart is not aboard Paani. We have just had one conversation. She still needs to read the script. People are jumping to conclusions.”

Apparently, the film went to Sushant in 2013 but unfortunately, got shelved.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!