On Her Death Anniversary, Remembering Divya Bharti & 4 Other Actresses Who Suffered A Tragic Death

Who knew she would become a superstar at the age of 19. Talking about the ’90s, there were hardly any female superstars in Bollywood and this one came blazing out everybody else out of the league. She was young, energetic and refreshing on the screen and people loved her. She first debuted when she was only 14 and was discovered by filmmaker Nandu Tolani. Divya Bharti was signed by Kirti Kumar who wanted to cast her opposite Govinda but following some controversies she was replaced by Juhi Chawla and caught the eye of a Telugu filmmaker and was signed for Bobbili Raja opposite Daggubati Venkatesh which gained her name and fame in the South industry.

She established herself as a prominent actress in the south by giving various blockbusters and working with stars like Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. She then came back to Bollywood and was signed for Vishwatma opposite Sunny Deol and Naseeruddin Shah. It was 1992 when this movie was released and immediately after that David Dhawan signed her for his movie Shola Aur Shabnam which was critically praised and was a super hit on the box office.

She then signed a movie opposite legendary Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan called Deewana which was the highest grossing movie of the year following Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Beta. She was also awarded the ‘Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year’ for Deewana.

Apart from her A star career, Divya’s personal life took a toll when she got married to Sajid Nadiadwala during a private ceremony which is still unknown to the industry. Sajid never came out and spoke about their marriage but Divya’s close friends say that they got married on May 10th, 1992 and kept their marriage under the wraps.

On April 5th, 1993 when Divya was chilling at her Versova house with her designer friend Neeta Lulla and her husband Dr. Shyam Lulla who happens to be a psychiatrist and was also treating Divya for depression, were there when she died. She fell off her room’s balcony from the fifth floor and was immediately rushed to the emergency unit of Cooper Hospital, Juhu. By the time she reached, she already lost her life because of head injuries and internal bleeding. The reason for her death was never stated though there are random theories about it. She was under the influence of alcohol when she fell from the balcony. Her death is a mystery till date, Sajid never spoke about what happened that night or any other celebrity for that matter who visited her in the hospital when she was on her deathbed. Finally, the Mumbai police declared her death as accidental and the case was shut forever after that.

We lost one hell of an actress, a sensation and a talented young girl amidst all these controversies. She will always be remembered by us for giving us these superhit movies and for the kind of person she was.

Here are a few other Bollywood actresses who suffered a tragic death:

Madhubala:

She is still one of the most beautiful actresses of all time. Her contagious smile and that spark in her eyes won many hearts on the big screen. She died following the prolonged lung and heart illness in 1969. She was on bedrest for almost 9 years and when she died there was not even a single person besides her.

Meena Kumari:

Chalte Chalte, Yun Hi Koi Mil Gaya Tha, I’m still very fond of this song and the way Meena ji has acted in Pakeezah still surprises me. Those big eyes and that dialogue delivery can still take your breath away. She died due to Cirrhosis in 1972 but her legacy still lives on!

Smita Patil:

This Marathi mulgi was critically praised by everyone when she entered the Bollywood Industry after making it big in the regional cinema. She died after giving birth to her son, Prateik Babbar and it is said that she died due to medical negligence by the hospital. She was one of the most accomplished actresses of Hindi Cinema.

Jiah Khan:

This young talented actress was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She died by hanging herself to the ceiling and it is said that she was depressed after aborting her child a week earlier. She was allegedly staying in a live-in relationship with Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi and the case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. She also left a six-page suicide note which was found by her sister, Kavita.

No one said that this life is going to be easy but in the end, it’s going to be worth it. All these actresses died very young and there is nothing that can elude the pain that they have been through. But one thing is for sure that we will always remember their work and they certainly will live in our hearts forever and ever!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!