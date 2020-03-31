OMG! Did Suniel Shetty Just Confirm A Hera Pheri Reboot? Here’s All You Need To Know

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar changed the definition of comedies for Bollywood. Even as the film completes 20 years of its release today, it remains ever so fresh in our memories and is considered one of the most iconic Bollywood comedies.

Earlier in the day Suniel Shetty had taken to his social meida handle and posted a nostalgic post to celebrate 20 years of this cult comedy. But now the actor has got all our attention as he says that a reboot of Hera Pheri is very much likely!

Yes you guys, that happened! Speaking to TOI Shetty was quizzed if he is open to the idea of a reboot of Hera Pheri and the actor said, “Of course! Absolutely! Because Babu Bhai, Shyam, Raju can have a problem any time of their life whatever age it may be. The thing is I think we understand cinema more, probably better actors even today and also we are very good friends you know. We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I am looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does I know it will happen.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hera Pheri, which got its sequel in 2006 titled Phir Hera Pheri has fans waiting for the third installment of the film even after all these years. Paresh Rawal’s Babu Bhaiya, Suniel Shetty’s Shyam and Akshay Kumar’s Raju are certainly one of the most hilarious trio’s of Bollywood so far!

While we are eagerly awaiting Phir Hera Pheri 3, do let us know your thoughts!

