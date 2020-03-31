Sudhir Mishra Is Angry On Media For Not Reporting His Clarification Regarding Viral Video, Here’s What He Said

Bollywood filmmaker Sudhir Mishra found himself in a trouble recently and that too without his fault. A video went viral on social media recently in which policemen were seen beating a middle-aged man for breaking quarantine. The man looked like Sudhir Mishra and hence netizens in huge numbers started tagging and trolling him.

The incident hit the news headlines as well and seeing the things getting out of hand, Sudhir made a clarification that he is not the guy in the video.

Giving a strong reply to a troll, Sudhir wrote, “I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life !”

However, not many in media covered the clarification and this seems to have irked the filmmaker. Sudhir is quite active on Twitter today and one of his tweets seriously reflected his anger on media. He tweeted, “iTS NEWS THAT SUDHIR MISHRA GOT BEATEN UP BUT WHEN THEY REALISED THAT IT WASNT HIM THEN SUDDENLY ITS NOT NEWS ANYMORE”

Well, we hope things settle down now that the filmmaker has clarified himself. While self quarantining, trolls need to chill a bit.

Sudhir Mishra is known for making films like Dharavi, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Ye Saali Zindagi & Inkaar.

