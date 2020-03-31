A Fan Imagined How Keanu Reeves Might Look As Ghost Rider & We Are As Excited More Than Ever

The dream to see Keanu Reeves starring in a Marvel film that many fans have might turn out to be true anytime soon. This morning we informed you how the actor might play Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange film, a fan has now made a poster of how the actor would look. Scroll down to see the pic.

Keanu who impressed fans with John Wick 3 has been receiving praises and love for his charm and craft. Going according to the news that the actor might be seen playing the Ghost Rider a fan has made a fiery poster.

In the poster, we can see the fire at its max all-around a man half burning sitting on his vehicle that is no less than a devil itself. The poster shows Keanu in his trademark suit, half burning half suited. If this is how the actor will be looking we are already sold.

Meanwhile, Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be rebooting his role as the titular character Doctor Strange and if these two coming together doesn’t excite you then what will. If the reports are to be believed, Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider will have a cameo in the Multiverse of Madness. Though there is no confirmation from either sides, the buzz is strong.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!