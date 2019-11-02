Nushrat Bharucha: “My Parents Feel I Might Get Lost In The Glamour World”

Be it the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety or the recently released Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha definitely knows how to make her presence felt it any film that she is a part of. However, coming from an absolutely non-filmy background, it was not a cakewalk for Nushrat and the actress has revealed that though she has managed to become a successful actor because of her parents, they still worry for her.

Nushrat has revealed that despite being a grown-up girl and having been in the show biz for a few years now, her parents still feel she might get lost due to all the glamor around her. Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, the SKTKS actress said, “I wouldn’t have been an actor if it wasn’t for my family. As parents, they still worry about me as we don’t come from the film industry, and they don’t understand what this world is. They always fear that I might get lost in the glamour world, and wouldn’t be able to find my way back home and be my true self.”

Despite being so popular and being capable of living life on her terms, Nushrat still follows one home rule. “My father has a simple rule — you come home. Even at 6am after the shoot, you come home. Just being able to come back home and be who you are at the end of the day is what I have held on to every single day. They know that wherever I’m going to be, by the end of the day, I will be home.”

Nushrat, who was last seen alongside Ayushamnn Khurrana in Dream Girl, concluded saying, “I don’t think I would’ve done it if I wasn’t based in Mumbai, with my family. I would’ve been a different person altogether, pursuing some other profession.”

