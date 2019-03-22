Notebook: Here’s How Mentor Salman Khan’s Favourite Zaheer Iqbal Prepped For His Role!

Nitin Kakkar’s Notebook which hits the screen next Friday has been creating immense buzz owing to the debut actors, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. While Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan are seen teaching young kids in the trailer, it is a lesser known fact that the debutant also plays a soldier in the film.

Shedding light on Zaheer Iqbal’s character a little more, the film extracts the versatility of the debut actor as he essays an army officer in some parts of the film. The trailer gave glimpses of a battlefield, intriguing the relevance of the war amidst an unconventional love story. Engaging the audience further, the film has left everyone hooked to know how a soldier turns into a teacher.

The young actor is extremely proud to play an Indian soldier though for a limited part. To ace his part, Zaheer underwent immense training and groomed himself by gruelling and rigorous sessions to get the perfect look.

All set for his big screen debut, Zaheer Iqbal has already created an immense buzz around the film. Zaheer Iqbal did a freezing stunt for his debut film. The recently released song ‘Bumro‘ showcased the debutant actor diving in the lake.

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood.

Born and brought up in a family who runs a construction business, Zaheer is all set to mark his B-Town debut with Notebook.

Recently the makers are treating the audience with the short videos of Dialogue promos the recent one is capturing the funny moment of Pranutan’s chase to attain a letter which is lost amidst a natural situation.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question – can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing to life the interesting and exciting love story of Kabir and Firdaus.

Based in the year 2007 to 2009 the movie marks the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

