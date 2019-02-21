Notebook Actress Pranutan On Salman Khan: From Tweety Cap To My Debut; He Has Given Me A Lot

Apart from his films, Bollywood’s Superstar Salman Khan is also known as a man with a golden heart. In the past, we have seen how he has launched new talents in the industry. From Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in Hero to now Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the upcoming film Notebook; we have seen a lot of talents under his wing.

Today, we met the newbie Pranutan, who is the daughter of Monish Bahl and granddaughter of legendary actress Nutan, at the special trailer preview of Notebook, where she shared her love for Salman Khan.

The trailer is all set to launch tomorrow for the audiences. Both the debutantes are looking quite confident in the trailer. While speaking to the actress, she revealed a cute incident from the sets of Hum Saath Saath Hai with Salman. She said, “I was just born when Hum Aapke Hai Kaun happened and Hum Saath Saath Hai I used to visit a lot. So many films they have done, I don’t know the names also. But I remember an incident while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hai, I lost my tweety cap and it was my favourite cap. I was crying like buckets full of tears. So Salman sir was like what happened? I said I lost my cap and he was like oh ok! After 10 minutes, he sent his spot-boy to get the same cap for me. He never saw my cap and then after he was my favourite (laughs). Tweety cap to my debut; he’s given me a lot!”

Ask her if she has been a fan of the Kick actor, she said, “I have been a Salman Khan fan since my childhood. I don’t know if I should say this because he still looks so hot even today. My favourite film is Maine Pyaar Kiya.”

Notebook is slated to hit the theatres on March 29, 2019.

