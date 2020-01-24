Not Only Akshay Kumar’s Desi Cop Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty To Entertain Us With Hollywood Cops In Bad Boys For Life

Rohit Shetty is known for his amazing cop dramas like Singham, Simmba and upcoming Sooryavanshi. If that wasn’t enough dosage of the films from his cop universe, well he is all set to be associated with Hollywood cop film titled ‘Bad Boys For Life‘. The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead roles.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page to share a video in which Rohit is talking about his associated with Bad Boys For Life. In the video, the Dilwale director tells the viewers that they have met his desi police, now it’s time to meet his videshi (foreign) police. Rohit Shetty makes an entry in a swanky car in the promo giving us an idea of what to expect.

He also tells people to watch the film in India on January 31, 2020. Katrina Kaif captioned this video, “Videsi police in their best element 😎 Releasing on 31st January and our Desi police will see you on 27th March! #BadBoyswithRohitShetty @itsrohitshetty”.

Watch the video below:



Well, we can’t wait to see what the makers have to offer us in this spectacular action-drama.

Coming to Bad Boys For Life, the film is helmed by Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi. In the foreign media, the film received rave reviews.

Talking about Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, along with Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Actors Ajay Devgn aka Singham and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba will have a cameo in the film. Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

