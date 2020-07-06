Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to share screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. But did you know, before that it was an Imtiaz Ali film that the two were supposed to come together for? Yes, you read that right. Read on to know more about the same.

Ranbir and Alia have done tremendously well in their respective films with Imtiaz Ali. While Ranbir starred in Rockstar and Tamasha, Alia surprised people with her acting chops in Highway.

But, now as the new report in TOI suggests, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were approached by Imtiaz Ali for a film together. Actually, this could have been the first film with the two pairing opposite each other. But turns out that the movie got shelved as both the actors were not sure about it.

Reports also suggested that Alia & Ranbir discussed it amongst themselves and rejected the film. But as the stars aligned, the two eventually did get together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film will have Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. The Dharma produced film has been in the making for eternity. While it was set for a December 4, 2020 release finally, now with the pandemic pushing things ahead, that looks impossible.

Do you want to watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a Imtiaz Ali film? Share with us in the comments section below.

