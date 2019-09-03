Nora Fatehi DIDN’T Disappear From An Event After Angad Bedi’s Arrival; Here’s The Truth

Nora Fatehi recently attended cleaning drive event at Mumbai’s Mahim Beach which was organized by Pragya Yadav. The actor-dancer took to her Instagram page to share photos from the beach. However, there are reports making rounds that the actress walked out of the event unannounced when Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia walked out.

However, there is no truth to this rumour. Nora Fatehi was at Mahim Beach for good 4-5 hours and she interacted with Pragya and many other supporters. She even danced with people present there. When she Dilbar girl left the event, the organizer, Pragya was aware of it as the actress even dropped Pragya Yadav’s parents home.

Pragya took to her Instagram page to share a post with Nora Fatehi and captioned it, “This girl of mine!!! My darling, I can’t even begin to thank you! You have always had my back and Saturday was no different! I couldn’t have done this with out. You’ve supported me, at every step of the way! From being the first one to arrive in full force, to making sure my parents reached home safely, to fiercely busting into moves only you can do! Nora, I love you! #friendslikefamily @norafatehi ❤️ #mahimbeachcleanup 📸 shot by @greypixel.in.”

Check out the post today:

Well, this clearly proves that Nora Fatehi was present for the beach clean drive event for quite a long time and didn’t disappear at anyone’s entry for the same.

