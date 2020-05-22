Nitesh Tiwari To Recreate Dangal’s RECORD-BREAKING Magic In China With Chhichhore? Hear It From The Horse’s Mouth

With just a handful of films like Chillar Party, Bhootnath Returns, Dangal and Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari has made his space in Bollywood. He very much reminds us of Rajkumar Hirani, who connects with his audience by just following the basics of cinema.

After giving the first two critical successes, Nitesh Tiwari even proved his commercial value as a director. With Aamir Khan, he delivered Dangal and the rest is history. Apart from becoming Bollywood’s highest-grossing film, the sports drama even stormed the China box office.

Just like Dangal, even Chhichhore surprised everyone with its success and crossed 150 crores plus collection in India. Owing to its merits, everyone is expecting the film to do even a big blast in the neighbour country and there have been speculations doing rounds about its China release.

Speaking about the same, Nitesh Tiwari recently opened up to Bollywood Hungama. He cleared the air on Chhichhore’s China release. He stated that he isn’t aware of film’s China release and continued by quoting, “I hope the situation in China is conducive if and when Chhichhore releases and that the people are safe there and are in the correct mindset to go and enjoy the film in the theatres. They have also gone through a lot. I can just hope that it connects with them the way it connected with the audiences in our country.”

Nitesh also revealed that he is making optimum use of lockdown by working on highly awaited Ramayan. “We realized that the lockdown will continue for a while. So I, Piyush Gupta and Sherry (Shreyas Jain) have resumed scripting for Ashwiny’s (wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari) next, which is the story of Narayana and Sudha Murthy. We sit almost 5 times a week. It’s going fine. Also, we are working on the prep work for Ramayan; whatever we can manage. Things have slowed down but things have not stopped. So all of us are sitting in our own respective homes and still continue to give our best,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chhichhore featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor made 150.36 crores in India.

