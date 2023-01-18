After the release of her latest track ‘Munda Sona’ from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Shehzada’, Nikhita Gandhi is on a nationwide tour performing live across different cities including Kolkata, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Goa.

The singer opened up on her recent performance with actor-producer-singer Farhan Akhtar at a concert in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nikhita Gandhi said, “I’ve been the biggest fan of Farhan Akhtar and couldn’t really believe that I got the opportunity to perform with him. His energy is infectious and it was a fan-girl moment standing right next to him. He was very sweet and supportive about our collaboration and we had such an epic time on stage.”

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for songs like ‘Jugnu’ and ‘Kya Baat Hai’, added: “Both of us have husky voices which turned out to be one of the biggest USPs of the show that we did together. I will always cherish the memories of performing live with him on stage.”

Nikhita Gandhi has now become an internet sensation after delivering many popular chartbusters and currently, people are grooving to Shehzada‘s new track.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 1 (Advance Booking): 40% Increase In The Ticket Prices Of This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer? KRK Claims Exhibitors Want It To Be Affordable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News